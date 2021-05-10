Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:58 IST
Congress decides to postpone party president election in view of COVID-19 situation

The Congress Working Committee unanimously decided on Monday to postpone the election to the post of party president until the COVID-19 situation in the country improves, sources said.

The Congress had earlier decided to have a new Congress president in place before June 2021 and the party's central election authority chaired by Madhusudan Mistry had proposed holding the election on June 23.

However, top Congress leaders were of the view that holding the election right now would not be proper as the coronavirus situation in the country was very grim.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot proposed that there should be no election to the post of Congress president currently in view of the COVID-19 situation and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad seconded him.

Azad, a prominent member of the group of 23 leaders who had demanded organisational elections, said at the meeting that no one in the party was seeking an election right now and thus the election as proposed by the central election authority should be postponed, the sources said.

Mistry had earlier proposed that the election be held on June 23 and counting on June 24. Hw also proposed the notification for the election of a new Congress president be issued on June 1 and nominations for the same be accepted between June 2 and 7.

''The CWC unanimously decided to postpone the election of Congress president till the Covid situation in the country improves,'' a top leader told PTI.

The CWC had in its meeting on January 22 decided that the process for electing a Congress president would be completed by end-June and had asked the election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistri to prepare a schedule.

