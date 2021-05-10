Lt Governor wishes CM Rangasamy speedy recovery from COVID-19

Puducherry, May 10 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has wished Chief Minister N Rangasamy a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Rangasamy had tested positive for the infection and got admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday.

On Monday, Soundararajan spoke to the Chief Minister over phone and enquired about his health and the treatment he was getting, a press release from the Lieutenant Governor's office said here.

She told Rangasamy that she was praying to the Almighty for his good health and speedy recovery to render service to the people of Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Lieutenant Governor underwent a COVID test today despite having no symptoms, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)