Left Menu

Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury does not want ISF as an ally in future

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:41 IST
Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury does not want ISF as an ally in future

Following a debacle in the West Bengal assembly election, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said he does not want to contest any future election in an alliance which has the Indian Secular Front (ISF) as a partner.

The Congress leader said he has asked the Left Front not to ally with the ISF as he had reservations.

The Samyukta Morcha of the Congress, Left and the ISF failed to make an impact on the electorate. The alliance won just one seat and that went to the party floated by an Islamic cleric in January.

''I will never want the ISF to be part of an alliance where we are also present,'' Chowdhury, also the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, told PTI over the phone.

He asserted his party never went to form an alliance with the ISF and it was the Left, which chose to tie up with the party.

''I had asked them not to do so, but they (Left parties) said that they had made a commitment. And now you can see the result,'' the Congress leader said.

Out of the constituents of the Samyukta Morcha, the Congress and the Left parties have drawn a blank in the recently concluded assembly elections, while the ISF managed to win just a single seat.

Since the Congress already had an understanding with the Left, the Samyukta Morcha was formed, Chowdhury said.

The Morcha's debacle was ''imminent because the people of West Bengal just refused to accept the alliance'', he said.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress-Left alliance had bagged 76 seats, while the BJP could only manage to win three seats.

This year, the saffron party bagged 77 out of the 292 seats which went to the polls.

The Congress lost its traditional vote base in the two districts of Malda and Murshidabad in this election, Chowdhury said.

People generally vote for parties or alliances, not candidates, and ''this time they have refused the Morcha'', the veteran Congress leader said.

The Congress had won 14 out of the 22 assembly constituencies in Murshidabad in the 2016 elections, while Left Front had won four. The Trinamool Congress had to be satisfied with just four seats then.

This year, the TMC won 17 seats, while the BJP bagged three. Polling did not take place in two constituencies, due to the death of candidates.

In Malda, the Congress had bagged eight out of 12 constituencies in 2016, while the BJP had got one. The Left Front had won two seats while one seat went to an independent candidate.

This year, out of the 12 seats in Malda district, the TMC bagged eight, while the BJP won four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Indian Navy brings 40 MT oxygen to Mumbai from Qatar

Indian Naval Ship Trikand on Monday brought 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen here from Qatar amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic.According to an official statement, the consignment carried is part of the French missio...

MP:As COVID-19 spreads to rural areas,govt forms crisis groups

Amid a surge in coronavirus positive cases in rural areas and towns in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Monday decided to set up crisis management groups to ensure the effective implementation of the pandemic guidelines and related d...

Minke whale calf spotted upstream in London as fears grow for its survival

A three-meter injured minke whale calf was spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames on Monday in west London, just hours after rescuers rushed to save the giant mammals life by refloating it, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.The wh...

As climate change threatens Kenyan tea, millions of workers seen at risk

Climate change is set to ravage tea production in Kenya, the biggest global supplier of black tea, threatening the livelihoods of millions of plantation workers, a report by British charity Christian Aid warned on Monday.The report looked a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021