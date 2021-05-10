Left Menu

Guj: Cong seeks Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of COVID-19 deceased

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress in Gujarat on Monday demanded a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of over 8,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the last 13 months in the state under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Addressing a press conference, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said a drive is being launched to collect all the required information about the coronavirus victims who have died since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

As per the government data, COVID-19 has claimed 8,394 lives till May 9 in Gujarat.

Chavda sought the disbursement of the compensation under section 12 of the Disaster Management Act which provides for ''ex gratia assistance on account of loss of life''.

''The Disaster Management Act has two components. One is about punishment for violation and another is regarding the welfare of the victims. But the government has completely ignored this second part. There were instances in the past when governments had paid compensation in cases of calamities and accidents,'' claimed Chavda.

Stressing the need for such financial assistance, the Congress leader said most of the COVID-19 victims belonged to the lower middle class or middle-class stratum and many families have lost their sole earning member in this pandemic.

''We want the government to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of these 8,000-plus victims as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. The Congress will collect data about these victims and hand it over to the government to speed up the disbursement process,'' said Chavda.

He also slammed the ruling BJP in Gujarat for its handling of the pandemic in villages.

Chavda alleged that rural areas, where 75 percent of Gujarat's population lives, are bereft of any facilities.

He accused the state government of hiding the actual figures of deaths caused due to COVID-19.

At the presser, Chavda was accompanied by party MLA Naushad Solanki, who represents Dasada seat in Surendranagar.

Solanki claimed that in Surendranagar district alone, where coronavirus infection is not that severe, as many as 3,580 people have died in the last 65 days due to COVID-19 and other reasons.

''This is an indication that the government is suppressing data regarding (COVID-19) fatalities. The government claims only 8,394 people have died so far in the state due to the viral infection.

''However, looking at the data of Surendranagar, the actual figure of the entire state would be 25 times more, which comes to around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh deaths so far,'' Solanki claimed.

Citing the Centre's guidelines, the state government had earlier informed that if people with comorbidities die of coronavirus, then such fatalities may not be included in COVID-19 deaths.

A death audit committee takes a final call to categorize the deaths, it had said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently denied allegations that the state government was hiding the actual number of COVID-19 fatalities.

As of May 9, Gujarat's overall COVID-19 caseload stood at 6,81,012 with 8,394 fatalities, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

