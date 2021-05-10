Left Menu

UK parliament standards watchdog investigating PM Johnson's foreign travel

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under investigation by parliament's independent standards watchdog over a foreign trip and how it was declared to parliamentary authorities.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:57 IST
UK parliament standards watchdog investigating PM Johnson's foreign travel
UK PM Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under investigation by parliament's independent standards watchdog over a foreign trip and how it was declared to parliamentary authorities. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards named Johnson in a newly-published list of ongoing investigations, saying it was looking at whether he had broken the code of conduct for members of parliament.

The inquiry increases scrutiny of Johnson's finances - with the electoral authorities looking at how the refurbishment of his apartment was funded. Monday's release said Johnson was being investigated under the section of the rules relating to travel outside Britain and referred to a section which said lawmakers must be open and frank in disclosing relevant interests.

The rule book states lawmakers must register all visits outside Britain if they have not been paid for personally or by the state. The release did not specify the exact nature of the investigation, nor which trip was being investigated. Johnson's office did not immediately comment.

Johnson declared to parliament in February 2020 that he had traveled to the Caribbean for a holiday with his partner, Carrie Symonds, from Dec. 26 2019 to Jan. 5 2020. The list showed 15,000 pounds worth of accommodation was provided by David Ross, co-founder of the Carphone Warehouse retail chain. The opposition Labour Party said Johnson needed to explain this arrangement further.

If found in breach of the rules, Johnson could be forced to apologize, or, if the commissioner determines the breach is serious enough, it could be referred to a committee that has powers to recommend further sanctions which range from temporary suspension from parliament to expulsion. Cases of expulsion are extremely rare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs massively relax restrictions, honour COVID-19 victims

The Czech Republic was massively relaxing its coronavirus restrictions on Monday as the hard-hit nation paid respect to nearly 30,000 dead.The latest wave of easing came after new infections fell to the levels last seen in August, at which ...

U.S. opens safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said Monday it was opening a formal safety probe into more than 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles over sudden loss of steering control reports.The agency said the engineering ana...

COVID-19: Indian Navy brings 40 MT oxygen to Mumbai from Qatar

Indian Naval Ship Trikand on Monday brought 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen here from Qatar amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic.According to an official statement, the consignment carried is part of the French missio...

MP:As COVID-19 spreads to rural areas,govt forms crisis groups

Amid a surge in coronavirus positive cases in rural areas and towns in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Monday decided to set up crisis management groups to ensure the effective implementation of the pandemic guidelines and related d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021