Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 3,66,161 fresh cases, 3,754 more fatalities New Delhi: After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

DEL31 VIRUS-NAVY-SUPPLIES COVID-19: Indian Navy brings large amount of medical supplies from abroad New Delhi: Three Indian Navy warships are bringing to India on Monday 80 tonnes of liquid oxygen, 20 cryogenic oxygen tanks, 3,150 cylinders and a large amount of other medical supplies from abroad as the country reels under a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

CAL10 AS-SARMA-LD CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as 15th Chief Minister of Assam Guwahati: North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

DEL15 VACCINE-STATES DOSES States to receive over 9 lakh fresh vaccine doses within next 3 days: Centre New Delhi: Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, which will receive over 9 lakh additional doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL29 SONIA-LD CWC Need to draw lessons from serious setbacks in polls, put house in order:Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the party has to take note of its serious setbacks in assembly polls, and face the reality to draw the right lessons and put its house in order.

DEL16 VIRUS-VACCINATIONS India fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses New Delhi: India is the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL13 VIRUS-STATES CASES SURGE Ten states account for over 73 per cent of new COVID-19 cases New Delhi: Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 73.91 per cent of the 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL36 DL-VACCINE-JAIN Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left: Satyendar Jain New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left and its Covishield doses will last for just three to four days.

DEL43 BJP-KEJRIWAL BJP hits out at Kejriwal govt over COVID-19 crisis New Delhi: The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government over the COVID-19 crisis, claiming the chief minister has been busy spending crores on publicity and ''misleading'' people while washing his hands of responsibility and leaving everything to the Centre.

DEL4 VIRUS-RAHUL-GOVT Had govt done its job, it would not have come to this: Rahul on foreign aid New Delhi: Hitting out at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the government's ''repeated chest-thumping'' at receiving foreign aid to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the country is pathetic and had it done its job, it would not have come to this.

MDS9 TN-AIADMK-2ND-LD-OPPN-LEADER Former CM Palaniswami set to become Leader of Opposition, elected AIADMK legislature party leader Chennai: Top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami was on Monday unanimously elected leader of the legislature party after about a three-hour meet here and he is all set to become the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-VIRUS-CENTRE Vaccination strategy equitable, ''overzealous'' intervention to have consequences: Centre to SC New Delhi: The vaccination strategy for COVID-19 has been formulated by the Centre in a ''just, equitable, non-discriminatory'' manner and any ''overzealous'' judicial intervention may result in unforeseen consequences, the government has told the Supreme Court.

LGD19 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD EQUIPMENT Prevent hoarding, black marketing of medicines, equipment for COVID treatment:HC to UoI, Delhi govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre and Delhi government to do something without waiting for orders from court to prevent black marketing and hoarding of medicines and medical equipment, like oxygen concentrators.

FOREIGN FGN3 VIRUS-US-INDIA Outpouring of support from US for India, COVID-19 help touches USD half a billion Washington: Less than a fortnight after President Joe Biden in his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged his country’s steadfast support for the people of India, America has responded with an unprecedented financial assistance worth nearly USD half a billion. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 VIRUS-EMIRATES-INDIA-AID COVID-19: Dubai-based airline Emirates to ship aid for free into India Dubai: Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates has set up a humanitarian air bridge aimed at transporting urgent medical and relief items into India for free to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline has said.

