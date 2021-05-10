Left Menu

PM must atone for his mistakes, commit to serving people: CWC on Covid-19 crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:28 IST
PM must atone for his mistakes, commit to serving people: CWC on Covid-19 crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress Working Committee on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying he must ''atone for his mistakes'' and serve the people instead of carrying on with his ''personal agenda'' oblivious to the sufferings all around.

The CWC, the Congress' highest decision-making body, in a resolution also questioned the government data on coronavirus cases and fatalities, and alleged non-reporting of deaths.

The solution lies in facing challenge, not in concealing the truth, it said.

The CWC also expressed deep concern over the government's coronavirus vaccination strategy, alleging the supply was grossly insufficient and the pricing policy opaque and discriminatory.

Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala said the CWC is of the firm belief that this is a time for showing an unwavering sense of national unity, purpose and resolve. ''In order that it may become a reality, the Prime Minister must atone for his mistakes and commit to serving the people instead of carrying on with personal agenda, oblivious to the suffering all around,'' the CWC resolution said.

The two leaders said the CWC noted with concern that the government data on Covid-19 deaths is ''horribly wrong and afflicted by a massive non-reporting of deaths''. ''The solution lies in facing the challenge and stopping the casualties from Covid-19 and not in concealing the truth by burying the data on deaths and infections,'' the CWC said. The CWC said the second Covid-19 wave is nothing short of a grave calamity and is a direct consequence of the Modi government's ''indifference, insensitivity and incompetence''.

On other issues in the resolution, the two leaders said that a committee proposed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for assessing the party's losses in the recently concluded state polls would be set up within 48 hours and it would give its report very soon.

Surjewala said the Congress Working Committee also expressed its revulsion at the ''shocking expenditure'' priorities of the Modi government. At a time when the nation's resources should be devoted to ensuring expansion of vaccination drive and the supply of essential medicines and oxygen, the Modi government is indulging in a ''criminal waste of money'' by continuing with the ''personal vanity'' project of the Prime Minister in the national capital, the CWC said, referring to the Central Vista revamp exercise.

''This is the height of callousness and insensitivity, as also an insult to the people of the country,'' the CWC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP man arrested for duping COVID-hit people in need of O2, medicines

The Noida Police on Monday arrested a Ghaziabad resident accused of duping people by taking exorbitant amounts of money in advance from them for providing oxygen cylinders or concentrators and crucial medicines needed for COVID-19 patients....

UN says 5 migrants drowned; over 700 intercepted off Libya

At least five people, including a woman and a child, drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, a UN migration official said on Monday. The wreck was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea invol...

COVID-19 impact: Yamaha to shut down manufacturing plants from May 15-31

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor IYM on Monday said it will suspend production from May 15-31 at its two plants in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.After a comprehensive review and in view of the ...

21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021