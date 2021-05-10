Nepal PM Oli loses confidence vote in parliament - speaker

Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday, the speaker said, plunging the country into political turmoil at a time when it is battling a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections.

Parliament speaker Agni Sapkota said of 232 lawmakers present, 93 voted in favor of Oli while 124 were against him and 15 did not vote.

"The confidence vote sought by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has been rejected," Sapkota said at the end of the counting of ballots.

Also Read: Albania's ruling Socialists win 49.4% votes in parliamentary election - preliminary results

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)