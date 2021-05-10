Left Menu

Asked about Scotland's future, UK government says it's focused on tackling COVID

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:10 IST
Asked about Scotland's future, UK government says it's focused on tackling COVID
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's government is focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, when asked about what steps ministers should take after pro-union parties won a majority to the Scottish parliament.

"Ministers and officials across all UK government departments are currently focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic ... All party leaders across the UK said that the COVID recovery should be our shared priority and that is what the UK government is going to be focused on," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dutch veteran Robben dreams of Euro 2020 after months of injuries

Dutch winger Arjen Robben is dreaming of playing at the European Championship next month after the injury-prone veteran started his first match for FC Groningen in eight months on Sunday.The 37-year-old was the star of Groningens 4-0 victor...

MP village barricades itself from outsiders to stall COVID-19

People of a village in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have come in for praise for disallowing the entry of outsiders as a measure to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, with videos of a minister and the district collector talking to them at a barrier ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits all-time highs as materials, energy stocks rise

The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Monday on optimism that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while a surge in commodity prices lifted shares of miners, energy and steel companies.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...

UP man arrested for duping COVID-hit people in need of O2, medicines

The Noida Police on Monday arrested a Ghaziabad resident accused of duping people by taking exorbitant amounts of money in advance from them for providing oxygen cylinders or concentrators and crucial medicines needed for COVID-19 patients....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021