Asked about Scotland's future, UK government says it's focused on tackling COVID

Asked about Scotland's future, UK government says it's focused on tackling COVIDReuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:24 IST
Britain's government is focused on tackling COVID-19, spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, when asked about what steps ministers should take after pro-independence parties won a majority in the Scottish parliament.
"Ministers and officials across all UK government departments are currently focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic ... All party leaders across the UK said that the COVID recovery should be our shared priority and that is what the UK government is going to be focused on," he told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Scottish
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
ALSO READ
China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs nine a day earlier
U.S. to send aid to India government, healthcare workers to battle COVID-19 crisis
Vaccinated Indian-origin man infected while taking care of COVID-hit mother
Pakistan offers relief materials to India to help fight COVID-19
US will rapidly deploy additional support to India amid COVID-19 surge: Blinken