US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. turning corner on pandemic; Limetree says no sulfur dioxide near plant and more

Limetree says no sulfur dioxide near plant, National Guard finds high levels

Limetree Bay said Sunday air quality testing near its U.S. Virgin Islands refinery found zero concentrations of sulfur dioxide, hours after the National Guard said it found elevated levels of the chemical during its own testing. Schools in St. Croix shut for the second time in a month last week after residents smelled an odor, and many reported physical symptoms such as headaches, nausea and burning eyes. Three residents sought medical attention at the local hospital, according to a government health official.

Children were spared death but traumatized in Colorado massacre killing 7

Investigators will continue seeking a motive and possibly release the names of the victims and the shooter on Monday after a Sunday morning massacre at a Colorado home where a man killed six adults and then himself in the presence of children. The gunman, described as the boyfriend of one of the victims, walked into a birthday party shortly after midnight on Sunday and opened fire before taking his own life, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

U.S. House Republicans expected to oust Trump critic Cheney despite risk of deepening divisions

Top U.S. Republicans on Sunday sought to portray their expected ouster of Representative Liz Cheney as an act of unity, despite warnings that the move could deepen divisions over former President Donald Trump and sink party hopes in the 2022 elections. In the strongest sign yet that Cheney faces defeat in a party vote expected on Wednesday, the top Republican in the House of Representatives said he would back congresswoman Elise Stefanik to replace the Wyoming Republican as chair of the 212-member House Republican Conference.

U.S. government, top fuel supplier work to secure pipelines as closure enters fourth day

The U.S. government and the top U.S. fuel pipeline operator on Monday worked to secure the network that transports nearly half of the East Coast's supplies as a shutdown to halt a ransomware cyberattack entered the fourth day. The attack on Colonial Pipeline last week, one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes ever reported, has sent shockwaves across the industry. The resulting shutdown has disrupted fuel supply across the eastern United States, triggered isolated sales restrictions at retail pumps, and pushed benchmark gasoline prices to a three-year high.

U.S. has long way to go to recover from pandemic -commerce secretary

Many Americans are still struggling to return to work after the coronavirus pandemic and last week's lower-than-expected jobs numbers were a reflection of that, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday. "I think we have a long way to go to recover from the pandemic," Raimondo said on CBS' "Face the Nation" program. "There are so many Americans still struggling" and 8 million fewer jobs than there were before the pandemic, she said.

U.S. turning corner on pandemic, says White House COVID coordinator

The United States is closer to getting the coronavirus pandemic under control and health officials are focused on the next challenge: getting more Americans vaccinated, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Sunday. "I would say we are turning the corner," Zients said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

Will Colonial fuel pipeline shutdown mean U.S. pump prices rise?

The largest U.S. fuel pipeline system, Colonial Pipeline, shut down on Friday after a cyberattack. Nearly half the fuel consumed in the populous eastern United States passes through the network. WHAT'S THE OUTLOOK FOR PUMP PRICES?

Democrats' quarrels in divided U.S. Congress complicate Biden agenda

Democrats who narrowly control the U.S. Congress will confront twin threats to advancing President Joe Biden's agenda as they return to Washington from a break this week: United opposition from Republicans and bickering in their own ranks. They need near-total unity on goals and tactics to advance Biden's proposed $4 trillion in spending packages, after passing a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief measure in March with a maneuver that skirted Senate rules requiring a supermajority for most legislation.

U.S. unions lodge first Mexico labor grievance under new NAFTA

The AFL-CIO, the biggest U.S. labor federation, on Monday will file the first petition for the U.S. government to bring a labor complaint against Mexico under the trade deal that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement, the union said. The AFL-CIO's petition, which it shared with Reuters, states that workers at the auto parts plant Tridonex in Matamoros, a Mexican city on the border with Texas, were denied independent union representation in violation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that replaced NAFTA last year.

Three people, including a 4-year-old, shot in New York's Times Square

Three people including a four-year-old girl were shot in New York City's Times Square after gunfire broke out in a dispute that they were apparently not involved in, the city's top police official said Saturday. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a family from Brooklyn had brought the child to Times Square to buy toys. Shea told reporters gathered at Times Square that she and the two other victims - a 23-year-old female tourist from Rhode Island and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey - did not appear related to one another or to the shooting itself.

