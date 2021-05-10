Left Menu

UK Parliament watchdog probes PM Boris Johnson's Caribbean holiday

PTI | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:43 IST
UK Parliament watchdog probes PM Boris Johnson's Caribbean holiday
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The UK's parliamentary watchdog is investigating the funding of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's holiday to the Caribbean island of Mustique in 2019 which was declared as a benefit in kind last year, it emerged on Monday.

Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards who oversees the Code of Conduct for members of Parliament, is listed as looking into the trip he took with fiancee Carrie Symonds following his general election win in December 2019.

"Registration of interest under Category 4 of the Guide to the rules [visits outside the UK] in 2020," reads the listing next to the UK Prime Minister's name, related to all current under-investigation cases under the House of Commons Code of Conduct and Guide to the Rules.

Johnson has previously declared he received accommodation worth 15,000 pounds, covered by businessman David Ross, and Downing Street maintained that all transparency requirements were met.

Johnson's official spokesperson said on Monday that the UK Prime Minister ''transparently declared the benefit in kind in the Commons register of interests'' and followed the rules ''throughout''.

Ross, a donor to Johnson's Conservative Party and co-founder of the Carphone Warehouse business, had triggered some confusion when he said he did not pay for the trip to the private island, which is part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines archipelago.

He later clarified that he had ''facilitated'' the accommodation for Johnson and therefore it covers the benefit in kind declaration.

The Opposition Labour Party reacted to the news of the watchdog's investigation to level further allegations of "sleaze" against the ruling party.

''The public have a right to know who paid for Boris Johnson's luxury Caribbean holiday and the renovation of his flat," said Deputy Leader Angela Rayner.

''Most importantly, we need to know what these donors were promised or expected in return for their generosity," she said.

The latest development comes as the Electoral Commission recently launched a formal investigation into the funding of Johnson's Downing Street flat refurbishments, which have also been at the centre of a row over whether donations to the ruling Conservative Party were involved in it.

Johnson has maintained he has paid for the refurbishments himself and there is no controversy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 more oxygen plants sanctioned by Centre being set up in Himachal: CM

As many as 14 more Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plants are being set up in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday, as the state battles a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Chairing a...

Kim Kardashian pens emotional mother's day note for Kris Jenner

To mark the special occasion of Mothers Day, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Monday local time expressed her love for mother Kris Jenner with an emotional note. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim shared an adorable picture with ...

Universal pricing system for COVID-treatment introduced in pvt hospitals:Kerala govt tells HC

Days after the Kerala High Court expressed concern over the high fees levied by private hospitals on COVID-19 patients, the State government said on Monday it has put a cap on the charges and introduced a universal pricing system for its tr...

Bodies in Yamuna trigger scare, authorities deny COVID link

Local residents in Hamirpur district spotted five bodies floating in the Yamuna, creating a scare that these were of COVID patients, an apprehension dismissed by the authorities.The resident had spotted the bodies, including a half-burnt co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021