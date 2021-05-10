Left Menu

Telangana Cabinet meets on Tuesday to take call on lockdown

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:44 IST
Telangana Cabinet would meet on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and take a call on whether to impose lockdown in the State or not.

Though there was no desired outcome in some of the States even after the imposition of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Cabinet would discuss various issues that would be impacted by lockdown, an official press release said here on Monday.

However, there are some sections in favour of the lockdown, the release said.

Under the circumstances, the State Cabinet will discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of paddy and take a decision, it said.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier said there was no proposal of imposing lockdown as it would cripple the economy and create havoc.

Presently, Telangana is implementing night curfew and it would go on till May 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

