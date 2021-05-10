Maha govt has mismanaged Aurangabad vaccination drive: BJP

The BJP on Monday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had totally mismanaged the vaccination drive in Aurangabad district.

Addressing a press conference, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad, MLA and former state minister Atul Save and others claimed the Maharashtra government had also failed to stop black-marketing of Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment.

All these failures on the part of the Uddhav Thackeray dispensation had increased the distress among people amid the pandemic, the BJP leaders alleged.

Karad claimed more Remdesivir vials were available in Jalna despite it being much smaller than Aurangabad and having a smaller infection caseload.

He said the state had failed to procure vaccines in adequate numbers, and Aurangabad was also facing trouble with medical oxygen supply.

Save claimed the state government was concentrating only on Mumbai's vaccination drive, probably with an eye on the 2022 civic polls there.

