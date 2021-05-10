Odisha to float global tender to procure COVID-19 vaccines

Odisha to float global tender to procure COVID-19 vaccinesPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:11 IST
Facing an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Odisha government on Monday decided to float a global tender for procuring the vaccine to inoculate the states entire population, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.
The decision was made at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
''It is felt that complete vaccination is the best way to protect precious lives of the people. Therefore, the Cabinet allowed the state government to go for global tender and get vaccines at the earliest,'' Mohapatra said.
He said that a technical committee will soon be formed to suggest the state government on how to procure the best quality vaccines being made by leading manufacturers across the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Mohapatra
- Odisha
- C Mohapatra
ALSO READ
K'taka cabinet likely to decide on lockdown-like curbs on all days of the week on Monday
Entire UP cabinet absent amid cry for help in state to tackle coronavirus situation: UP Congress
Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to ban face coverings in public places
NetRack Introduces "AC Rack" Right Cabinet to Manage your Low-Density Cooling Requirement
Cabinet approves signing pact with UK for info sharing, prevent customs offences