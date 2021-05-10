Russia's Putin says 21 mln in Russia vaccinated against COVID-19

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 21.5 million Russians - about 15% of the population - had now been vaccinated against COVID-19 and urged all to follow suit.

"We need to actively continue getting tested (for coronavirus) and getting vaccinated," he said in comments shared on the Kremlin website, adding that the number of daily cases was holding steady. Putin also said he tested his own levels of protective antibodies on Sunday, after being vaccinated over a month ago, and that results were good.

Russia reported 8,465 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the national tally to 4,888,727.

