Left Menu

Why lie on SC order on national task force, Fadnavis asks Sena

To remove bottlenecks, importing of tankers for transportation is in continuous process too.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:32 IST
Why lie on SC order on national task force, Fadnavis asks Sena

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit out at the Shiv Sena after the latter targeted the Centre on the Supreme Court constituting a 12- member national task force to formulate a methodology for allocation of medical oxygen to states and UTs.

In a series of tweets, Fadnavis, who also shared pages of the apex court's order, said the Central government itself, through the Solicitor General of India, had suggested the constitution of the task force of experts.

The Supreme Court recently constituted a 12-member national task force of top medical experts to formulate a methodology for allocation of oxygen to states and Union Territories amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shiv Sena had, in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday, claimed the SC constituted the task force considering the COVID-19 situation, and alleged ''those ruling the country are engaged in politics''.

Without naming the BJP or its leaders, the Shiv Sena also alleged they were busy in appointing chief minister of Assam (where the BJP won Assembly polls recently) and in ''conspiring'' to not let the TMC government in West Bengal do its work.

''...as clearly seen in the attached pages of the order, the GoI itself, through the Solicitor General, suggested to constitute a national task force of experts, which would determine the method of allocation & distribution of oxygen across States & UTs,'' Fadnavis tweeted.

Fadnavis, a former Maharashtra CM, indulged in some word play and said one is faced with lies while reading 'Saamana' every morning.

Fadnavis said how could one be so ''shallow'' to write or speak on a serious issue like a Supreme Court order ''without even reading the details''.

''Apart from this, he (Solicitor General) has also informed that there is adequate oxygen resources and steps for augmentation are being undertaken at the highest level. To remove bottlenecks, importing of tankers for transportation is in continuous process too. So, why BLATANT LIE again & again?'' the senior BJP said attacking the Sena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GIMS adds 100 more COVID beds, begins staff recruitment drive for further scale up

Hundred new beds were made available to COVID-19 patients on Monday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS in Greater Noida which has scaled up its capacity to 350 beds now, its officials said.Fifty of these new beds have oxyg...

Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like ...

New York to require vaccinations of state university students attending classes this fall

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-...

Bengal govt meets industry reps, jute sector seeks ease in 30% workforce rule

The West Bengal government on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various industries and urged them to adhere to the COVID restrictions and guidelines, besides discussing the issues faced by the different sectors.The jute industry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021