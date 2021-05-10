Left Menu

Navjot Sidhu again takes on Pb CM over 2015 Kotkapura firing

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:34 IST
Navjot Sidhu again takes on Pb CM over 2015 Kotkapura firing
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu once again attacked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday over the 2015 Kotkapura firing, saying the high court's order to form a new SIT to probe the incident was accepted by the state government to "deflect" people's attention.

Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High court, the Punjab government has constituted a new three-member special investigation team (SIT) and directed it to complete the investigations into the Kotkapura firing incident, preferably in six months.

However, Sidhu pointed out that when appointments of the director general of police and the chief principal secretary to the chief minister were set aside, the court orders were challenged "in matter of hours".

"Nefarious intentions are evident, No High Court stopped you in 4-1/2 yrs ! When DGP/CPS appointments are set aside, orders are challenged in Higher Courts in matter of hours. Now, first you attack the High Court, than from backdoor accept same orders to deflect People's attention," alleged Sidhu in a tweet.

Sidhu has been targeting the chief minister over the alleged delay in delivering justice in the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and post sacrilege police firing incident. On Sunday, the cricketer-turned-politician had alleged that there was a "consensus" among legislators that the Badals were "ruling" the state instead of the Congress-led government.

Some cabinet ministers in Punjab have taken strong exception to the "no-holds-barred" attack unleashed by Sidhu against Amarinder Singh and urged the Congress high command to take strict disciplinary action against the "dissident MLA".

The Punjab and Haryana High court had last month quashed the Punjab Police SIT probe report into the firing at Faridkot.

Amarinder Singh had said the high court judgement had gone beyond its "brief" and it is "not a judicial but a political judgement".

The state cabinet has announced that it will file an appeal in the Supreme Court with regard to the observations and conclusions of the high court which were beyond its "remit and even at times beyond the law.'' Meanwhile, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday demanded the removal of Atul Nanda from the post of Punjab Advocate General.

Bajwa, who had earlier dubbed the high court verdict as "monumental failure" of the state AG and his office, alleged that Nanda had repeatedly "shirked" his duty, especially with regards to the sacrilege cases. "He has continuously been hiring special counsels from New Delhi at high costs to the Public Exchequer.

The continued failures in important cases has led to public questioning of his competence for the job," alleged Bajwa in a statement.

Bajwa claimed son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who was killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in 2015, declared that he would not cooperate with the new SIT, especially as the AG "failed" in his duty to competently argue the case in the high court.

"The fact that families of victims have started speaking out against the AG and have begun to refuse to help the SIT shows the serious lack of faith the citizens have with the AG in this most important fight for justice," claimed Bajwa.

"We have reached a crossroads both in the state and the party. The AG must be removed if the government wishes to truly rebuild bridges with the public. Anything less would also be breaking the solemn promise of the INC in bringing the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GIMS adds 100 more COVID beds, begins staff recruitment drive for further scale up

Hundred new beds were made available to COVID-19 patients on Monday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS in Greater Noida which has scaled up its capacity to 350 beds now, its officials said.Fifty of these new beds have oxyg...

Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like ...

New York to require vaccinations of state university students attending classes this fall

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-...

Bengal govt meets industry reps, jute sector seeks ease in 30% workforce rule

The West Bengal government on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various industries and urged them to adhere to the COVID restrictions and guidelines, besides discussing the issues faced by the different sectors.The jute industry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021