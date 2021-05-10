Left Menu

Admit your incompetence, and quit: Akhilesh to Adityanath

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over the coronavirus crisis, saying he should admit his incompetence and quit. Countering his allegations, UP Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said rather than indulging in baseless rhetoric at this hour of crisis, Yadav should join hands with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in taking care of people.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:07 IST
Admit your incompetence, and quit: Akhilesh to Adityanath

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over the coronavirus crisis, saying he should admit his ''incompetence'' and quit. Flaying the state BJP government, the former UP chief minister said for it only power and elections matter.

''Management and administration are beyond their control. The chief minister must admit his incompetence and get away. This will give relief to people. The BJP government, which has made the state miserable in four years of its rule, has no moral right to stay in power,'' Yadav said in a statement. Referring to the return of workers to UP villagers from other states, Yadav alleged that the government failed to make arrangements for their testing, treatment and employment. Countering his allegations, UP Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said rather than indulging in ''baseless rhetoric'' at this hour of crisis, Yadav should join hands with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in taking care of people. ''Before issuing any statement, Akhilesh must know about the ground reality and should get information about the work being done by the Yogi government in rural pockets of the state to combat COVID-19. Tweeting while sitting in an AC room is very easy,'' Singh said. Akhilesh Yadav should have visited a village before issuing any statement, he said, claiming that the state government has launched a massive campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamas fires rockets at Jerusalem after clashes at mosque

Hamas militants fired a large barrage of rockets into Israel on Monday, including one that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint religious s...

WTO chief says hopes COVID patent issue will be settled by December

The head of the World Trade Organisation said on Monday she hoped that by December the bodys members will have reached a pragmatic solution over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents.Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she saw movement on both sid...

GIMS adds 100 more COVID beds, begins staff recruitment drive for further scale up

Hundred new beds were made available to COVID-19 patients on Monday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS in Greater Noida which has scaled up its capacity to 350 beds now, its officials said.Fifty of these new beds have oxyg...

Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021