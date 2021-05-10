Admit your incompetence, and quit: Akhilesh to Adityanath

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over the coronavirus crisis, saying he should admit his ''incompetence'' and quit. Flaying the state BJP government, the former UP chief minister said for it only power and elections matter.

''Management and administration are beyond their control. The chief minister must admit his incompetence and get away. This will give relief to people. The BJP government, which has made the state miserable in four years of its rule, has no moral right to stay in power,'' Yadav said in a statement. Referring to the return of workers to UP villagers from other states, Yadav alleged that the government failed to make arrangements for their testing, treatment and employment. Countering his allegations, UP Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said rather than indulging in ''baseless rhetoric'' at this hour of crisis, Yadav should join hands with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in taking care of people. ''Before issuing any statement, Akhilesh must know about the ground reality and should get information about the work being done by the Yogi government in rural pockets of the state to combat COVID-19. Tweeting while sitting in an AC room is very easy,'' Singh said. Akhilesh Yadav should have visited a village before issuing any statement, he said, claiming that the state government has launched a massive campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the villages.

