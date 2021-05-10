AP Chief Secretary holds talks with Telagana counterpart over 'blocking' COVID patients proceeding to Hyd

Amaravati, May 10 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Monday spoke to his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar to sort out the issue relating to alleged stopping of Covid-19 patients proceeding to Hyderabad.

Since Monday morning, authorities in Telangana reportedly stopped ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients from AP into their state.

This caused trouble at two major check posts at Kodada (from Vijayawada end) and Jogulamba Gadwal (from Kurnool and Anantapuramu) as the hapless patients were allegedly turned away by Telangana authorities.

For the past few days, authorities in Telangana have been stating that load in hospitals in Hyderabad was increasing with too many patients coming in from other places.

The AP Congress president S Sailajanath wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying the decision to 'block' patients from AP was unjustified.

He wanted the Chief Ministers of both states to discuss and sort out the issue.

''Whether there is a decision (taken by Telangana authorities) or some misunderstanding at the local level--- the two Chief Secretaries discussed this to settle if there is any confusion.The AP government asked the neighbouring state to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the people,'' Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

He said the Government of India guidelines were clear that there should not be any restriction on patients anywhere.

''Even the Supreme Court judgment is clear on this.

Nobody should be denied hospital admission on the basis of location,'' the official pointed out.

He hoped the issue would be settled amicably.

PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)