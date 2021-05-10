Left Menu

AP Chief Secretary holds talks with Telagana counterpart over 'blocking' COVID patients proceeding to Hyd

PTI | Vja | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:08 IST
AP Chief Secretary holds talks with Telagana counterpart over 'blocking' COVID patients proceeding to Hyd

Amaravati, May 10 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Monday spoke to his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar to sort out the issue relating to alleged stopping of Covid-19 patients proceeding to Hyderabad.

Since Monday morning, authorities in Telangana reportedly stopped ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients from AP into their state.

This caused trouble at two major check posts at Kodada (from Vijayawada end) and Jogulamba Gadwal (from Kurnool and Anantapuramu) as the hapless patients were allegedly turned away by Telangana authorities.

For the past few days, authorities in Telangana have been stating that load in hospitals in Hyderabad was increasing with too many patients coming in from other places.

The AP Congress president S Sailajanath wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying the decision to 'block' patients from AP was unjustified.

He wanted the Chief Ministers of both states to discuss and sort out the issue.

''Whether there is a decision (taken by Telangana authorities) or some misunderstanding at the local level--- the two Chief Secretaries discussed this to settle if there is any confusion.The AP government asked the neighbouring state to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the people,'' Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

He said the Government of India guidelines were clear that there should not be any restriction on patients anywhere.

''Even the Supreme Court judgment is clear on this.

Nobody should be denied hospital admission on the basis of location,'' the official pointed out.

He hoped the issue would be settled amicably.

PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamas fires rockets at Jerusalem after clashes at mosque

Hamas militants fired a large barrage of rockets into Israel on Monday, including one that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint religious s...

WTO chief says hopes COVID patent issue will be settled by December

The head of the World Trade Organisation said on Monday she hoped that by December the bodys members will have reached a pragmatic solution over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents.Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she saw movement on both sid...

GIMS adds 100 more COVID beds, begins staff recruitment drive for further scale up

Hundred new beds were made available to COVID-19 patients on Monday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS in Greater Noida which has scaled up its capacity to 350 beds now, its officials said.Fifty of these new beds have oxyg...

Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021