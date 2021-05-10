Highlights

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:13 IST
Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL79 LD CWC Cong defers election of party president citing COVID crisis; Need to put our house in order, says Sonia Gandhi as CWC assesses poll debacle New Delhi: The Congress on Monday deferred the election to the post of party president till the COVID-19 situation improves and decided to set up a group to assess losses in the recent assembly polls, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying it has to put its house in order by facing reality and drawing lessons from the ''serious setbacks''.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 3,66,161 fresh cases, 3,754 more fatalities New Delhi: After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

CAL10 AS-SARMA-LD CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as 15th Chief Minister of Assam Guwahati: North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

DEL68 BIZ-WHATSAPP-PRIVACY Users not accepting privacy terms to face limited functionality: WhatsApp New Delhi: WhatsApp will not delete any account for not accepting its new privacy update, but users not agreeing to the controversial terms after ''several weeks'' will not be able to access their chat list, and eventually, will not be able to answer incoming phone or video calls over the app.

DEL76 VIRUS-NAVY-LD-SUPPLIES COVID-19:Indian Navy brings large amount of medical supplies from abroad New Delhi: Three warships of the Indian Navy brought to India on Monday over 80 tonnes of liquid oxygen, around 4,300 oxygen cylinders and a large number of other medical supplies from abroad as the country continued to reel under a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL15 VACCINE-STATES DOSES States to receive over 9 lakh fresh vaccine doses within next 3 days: Centre New Delhi: Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, which will receive over 9 lakh additional doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL71 BIZ-FOODGRAINS Govt rules out possibility of free grains distribution to migrants this time New Delhi: The government on Monday ruled out the possibility of free foodgrains distribution to migrants saying there is no panic situation and no complete national lockdown unlike last year.

DEL36 DL-VACCINE-JAIN Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left: Satyendar Jain New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left and its Covishield doses will last for just three to four days.

DEL43 BJP-KEJRIWAL BJP hits out at Kejriwal govt over COVID-19 crisis New Delhi: The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government over the COVID-19 crisis, claiming the chief minister has been busy spending crores on publicity and ''misleading'' people while washing his hands of responsibility and leaving everything to the Centre.

CAL20 BH-VIRUS-BODIES Bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims found floating in Ganges in Bihar Patna: Several bodies, decomposed, bloated and suspected to be of people who succumbed to COVID-19, were on Monday found floating in the river Ganga in a Bihar district.

CAL26 OD-VACCINE-GLOBAL TENDER Odisha to float global tender to procure COVID-19 vaccines Bhubaneswar: Facing an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Odisha government on Monday decided to float a global tender for procuring the vaccine to inoculate the states entire population, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-VIRUS-CENTRE Vaccination strategy equitable, ''overzealous'' intervention to have consequences: Centre to SC New Delhi: The vaccination strategy for COVID-19 has been formulated by the Centre in a ''just, equitable, non-discriminatory'' manner and any ''overzealous'' judicial intervention may result in unforeseen consequences, the government has told the Supreme Court.

LGD26 SC-VIRUS-GRANT Gave some aid for clinical trials of Covaxin & Covishield, not R&D: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that no governmental aid, assistance or grant was made either for research or development of COVID-19 vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield - but some financial assistance was given for conducting clinical trials.

FOREIGN FGN3 VIRUS-US-INDIA Outpouring of support from US for India, COVID-19 help touches USD half a billion Washington: Less than a fortnight after President Joe Biden in his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged his country’s steadfast support for the people of India, America has responded with an unprecedented financial assistance worth nearly USD half a billion. By Lalit K Jha FGN35 NEPAL-3RDLD OLI Nepal Prime Minister Oli loses vote of confidence in House of Representatives Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli lost a trust vote in the House of Representatives on Monday, in a fresh setback to the embattled premier seeking to tighten his grip on power after the CPN (Maoist Centre) led by Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ withdrew support to his government. By Shirish B Pradhan PTI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

HFCL's net profit sees miltifold jump to Rs 86 cr in Mar quarter

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Monday posted a miltifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 86.47 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.7 crore in the corresponding period of the p...

World Rugby and 25 top-ranked unions to playtests in July window

Twenty-five of the top 30 ranked unions to playtests in the July window World champions South Africa and hosts Japan play first tests since Rugby World Cup 2019 The UK and Ireland set to host a number of nations, while New Zealand becomes P...

WTO chief says hopes COVID patent issue will be settled by December

The head of the World Trade Organisation said on Monday she hoped that by December the bodys members will have reached a pragmatic solution over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents.Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she saw movement on both sid...

Delhi sounds alarm of depleting vaccine stock; Jain says city has only a day's Covaxin jabs left

Delhi on Monday sounded an alert of its depleting vaccine stock, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying that the national capital has only one days Covaxin jabs left and its Covishield doses will last for just three to four days.Later i...
