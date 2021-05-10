Vice president wishes Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking over as Assam CM

Vice president wishes Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking over as Assam CMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:13 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday wished BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking over as the next chief minister of Assam.
An official in the Vice President Secretariat said Naidu extended greetings to Sarma over telephone.
Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th chief minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi.
