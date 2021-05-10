Maha: Abattoir proposal nixed by Bhiwandi civic body

A proposal to set up an abattoir at a cost of Rs 8.25 crore was cancelled by Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Monday due to opposition from some groups, including the BJP, an official said.

The announcement was made by mayor Pratibha Vilas Patil through a video message.

The proposal for the new abattoir was placed before the BNMC general body on Monday but it was rejected, officials said.

