Madhya Pradesh MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri dies of COVID-19
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Raigaon Jugal Kishore Bagri passed away on Monday due to COVID-19.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:25 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Raigaon Jugal Kishore Bagri passed away on Monday due to COVID-19. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences over the demise of the BJP leader.
"Sad to hear the news about the demise of Shri Jugal Kishore Bagriji, a senior leader of the BJP and MLA from Raigaon. May God give peace to the departed soul and give his family the strength to bear this deep sorrow," read his tweet roughly translated from Hindi. Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath also condoled Bagri's death.
"Received the news of demise of Shri Jugal Kishore Bagri, MLA from Raigaon Assembly of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh and former minister. My condolences to the family. May God grant them the strength to bear this sorrow," he tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chouhan briefs PM on COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh
Why Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra got more oxygen than they asked for, but Delhi getting less oxygen than what it asked for: HC to Centre.
Railways deploying 31 COVID care coaches in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra: Minister
MP COVID-19 crisis: Kamal Nath says it's 'criminal negligence'
Chouhan briefs Modi about COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh