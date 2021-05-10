Left Menu

All 77 BJP MLAs in WB to have central security cover

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:25 IST
All the newly elected 77 BJP MLAs in West Bengal are being provided a cover of central security forces in view of potential threats to them, official sources said on Monday.

They said the Members of the Legislative Assembly will be secured by armed commandos of the CISF and the CRPF.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the cover after taking into cognisance a report prepared by central security agencies and the inputs of a high-level team of officers that was sent to the state by the ministry in the wake of post-poll violence against the workers of the BJP, they said.

Sixty-one MLAs will be covered under the lowest 'X' category and the commandos will be drawn from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), as per fresh orders of the MHA, they said.

The rest are either enjoying the central security cover or will be covered under the next higher category of 'Y'. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is already a 'Z' category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

The party has emerged as the main opposition party in the state, winning 77 seats in the 294-member house in the recently concluded polls where the TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

