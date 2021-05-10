Armenia's parliament takes step to trigger snap election - report

Armenia's parliament takes step to trigger snap election - reportReuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:50 IST
Armenia's parliament failed to elect a prime minister for the second time on Monday, triggering its own dissolution in a final step towards an early election likely in June, Russia's TASS news agency reported citing a livestream from parliament.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, resigned last month to run in an early election after facing criticism over his handling of last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
