Karnataka: Strict COVID-19 restrictions kick in

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to abide by the strict lockdown-like restrictions in Karnataka from Monday for the next fortnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming proportion.

''As we begin the 14-day strict restriction to break the chain of infection, I request all citizens to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit. Your cooperation is crucial to contain the spread of the virus. Together we can defeat the pandemic,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

Policemen wielding lathis were seen at places in an effort to implement the stringent restrictions.

The roads were barricaded and motorists were warned and allegedly got the stick for venturing out without valid reasons.

Those who went out to purchase medicines and essential goods were also allegedly roughed up at some places.

At Uttarahalli circle in Bengaluru, people who had gone to collect water from the government established water purifier unit were also allegedly beaten.

''The policemen saw me with a can of water, yet they beat me up.They were saying why I used the two-wheeler but what should I do if there is no water dispensing unit near my house, which is two kilometres away,'' a youth with tears in his eyes told PTI.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the present curbs were not sufficient and a stringent lockdown should have been effected.

''There should be a strict lockdown for two weeks as there are 50,000 cases emerging in the state on a daily basis,'' Siddaramaiah said.

He asked the government to ensure that everyone wears masks and physical distancing and hand hygiene is maintained.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the government for the alleged police excesses saying that the government thought stopping people's movement was the only way to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) second-in-command expressed his anger over the way the curbs have been implemented.

''Strict lockdown and not just lockdown, where people will be beaten up like cattle has been implemented from today.It is a tragedy that the government thought lockdown means stopping vehicular movement.It forgot the woes of citizens in distress,'' the JD(S) leader tweeted.

He said these were not the restrictions the opposition had suggested.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has ordered that no one should be beaten up and instead people should be fined.

''We have enforced restrictions for the public good.

We don't intend to torture people.So, people should not be beaten up,'' Bommai said.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted that the police have been advised not to use any kind of force.

''Contrary to the videos doing rounds on Social Media, @BlrCityPolice has been strictly advised to only take action strictly as per law, in case if anybody violates lockdown guidelines. They have been advised not to use any kind of force in this regard.'' He added that in case of any issue regarding travel to the place of work or carrying out permitted activities during the lockdown, DCP Intelligence Santhosh Babu may be contacted.

The government on Friday announced the restrictions on the advice of the ministers, opposition leaders, members of the government-formed Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 and other medical experts in view of the rising coronavirus cases.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

