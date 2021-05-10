UK PM Johnson predicts work habits to get much closer to normal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday predicted Britain's post-pandemic working habits will get much closer to normality, and that cities would be bustling again.

"I'm optimistic that things will get back much closer to normality," he told a news conference when asked whether people should be planning to work from home throughout the summer and autumn.

On cities, he said: "I know this is contested but I'm pretty certain that eventually our town centres ... our city centres are going to be full of bustle, full of people wanting to interact again, in the way that they always have done."

