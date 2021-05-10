Left Menu

AIADMK's Munusamy, Vaithilingam resign as Rajya Sabha members

From Puducherry, the party has one MP.The DMK also has seven members in the RS as of now.

AIADMK leaders K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam have tendered their resignation from the membership of the Rajya Sabha, party sources said on Monday.

Both Munusamy and Vaithilingam, who have been elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from Veppanahalli and Orathanadu constituencies respectively have resigned their membership of the Upper House of Parliament and their resignations have been forwarded to the RS Secretariat, party sources here told PTI.

The two leaders were Ministers during the previous AIADMK rule (2011-16) and Munusamy was elected to the upper House last year and Vaithilingam in 2016.

From Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK currently has seven MPs in the Rajya Sabha including the two leaders who have now resigned. From Puducherry, the party has one MP.

The DMK also has seven members in the RS as of now. In March, AIADMK's RS member, A Mohammedjan passed away.

