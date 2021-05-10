Left Menu

Vaccination biggest weapon in fight against COVID: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday said vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and the state government is providing free vaccine without discrimination.The CM also directed officials to ensure that there is no shortage medical oxygen and said that it is the first time in the country that the life-saving gas is being supplied with the help of Air Force planes and trains, according to a statement.Vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and the government is providing free vaccine without any discrimination, Adityanath said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:27 IST
Vaccination biggest weapon in fight against COVID: Adityanath
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday said vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and the state government is providing free vaccine without discrimination.

The CM also directed officials to ensure that there is no shortage medical oxygen and said that it is the first time in the country that the life-saving gas is being supplied with the help of Air Force planes and trains, according to a statement.

"Vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and the government is providing free vaccine without any discrimination," Adityanath said. Adityanath further said till April 30, the state had 3.10 lakh active cases, which now stand at 2.25 lakh, a decline of 85,000.

He said due to early and aggressive tracing, testing and treatment, the number decreased by 85,000. The UP chief minister also inspected a COVID vaccination centre for people above 18 years of age. He held a review meeting with Gorakhpur and Basti division officials at BRD Medical College. During the inspection of the Gorakhpur AIIMS, Adityanath gave instructions to start the 200-bed ward there immediately. The UP CM directed the officials to ensure oxygen audit. ''Stern action should be taken against those indulging in black marketing,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack -Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.Im going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelli...

U.S. welcomes Taliban's announcement of three-day ceasefire -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that Washington welcomed the Talibans announcement of a three-day ceasefire.The United States was still looking into who was responsible for an attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on...

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

EDS corrects headline, adds words in intro Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Government-run Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Har...

Motor racing-Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez closer to the front

Red Bull need Sergio Perez much closer to the front to put pressure on Mercedes and help Max Verstappen in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton, team boss Christian Horner said after Sundays Spanish Grand Prix. Mexican Perez started in eigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021