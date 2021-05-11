Left Menu

LG reaches out senior J&K leaders, seeks support to fight COVID

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 00:18 IST
LG reaches out senior J&K leaders, seeks support to fight COVID

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reached out to several senior political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, to seek their suggestions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinha said that public representatives and political leaders have an important role to play in these trying times.

''We are working round-the-clock and doing our best to ensure the availability of all necessary medicare facilities, besides taking comprehensive measures to strengthen the rapid response mechanism to deal with the emerging situation,'' he said.

The present COVID-19 situation in the union territory is under control, the lieutenant governor (L-G) said, adding that the administration is committed to the safety of the people.

Besides Abdullah and Azad, the L-G also spoke over phone with former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Muzaffar Baig, J-K Congress president G A Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari, Congress leader Saifudin Soz and National Panthers Party president Bhim Singh, according to a statement.

He also spoke with J-K Peoples' Conference president Sajad Lone, J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana, and Congress' Ravinder Sharma.

They assured the L-G their cooperation in COVID-19 containment efforts of the UT government, it said. ''With everyone's support and cooperation, we can successfully break the chain of the spread of COVID pandemic. Let us all come together to protect and save precious lives by discharging our duty towards society,” Sinha said The capacity of medical oxygen in Jammu and Kashmir has also increased three times in the last six months with most of the big COVID care government hospitals having their own oxygen generation plants, he said. ''Six months ago, medical facilities in J-K had only 17 oxygen generation plants and currently, the number has gone up to 44,'' the L-G said.

Sinha said that 10 more such plants are set to be installed in a couple of weeks. Besides, the government has ensured an uninterrupted supply of oxygen cylinders, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Waiving IPR on COVID-19 vaccines is 'in direct response to an emergency': Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dedicated his weekly letter to the nation to the issue of waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, saying its necessary at this time and in direct response to an emergency. Ramap...

Costa Rica to buy 2 mln coronavirus Pfizer vaccines

Costa Rica is to buy an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday. To accelerate the vaccination process in Costa Rica, we will purchase an additional 2 million doses of the ...

Blinken says rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop immediately, and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks, Bli...

US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

The federal government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration declared Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that narrowed rights at the intersection of changing social mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021