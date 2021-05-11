Blinken says rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 01:02 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop "immediately," and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.

"I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks," Blinken said in brief remarks ahead of his meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the State Department. Safadi also said the focus was to ensure escalation stopped.

