Left Menu

Peru's sol soars as socialist Castillo loses ground to right-wing Fujimori

Peru's sol currency on Monday posted its biggest daily gain in just over five years after opinion polls showed the gap closing between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and the right-wing Keiko Fujimori ahead of June 6 presidential elections. Two new polls released Sunday and Monday showed Castillo, a little known schoolteacher from rural Peru, had lost almost his entire lead over Fujimori, a three-time contender for the presidency.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 02:46 IST
Peru's sol soars as socialist Castillo loses ground to right-wing Fujimori

Peru's sol currency on Monday posted its biggest daily gain in just over five years after opinion polls showed the gap closing between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and the right-wing Keiko Fujimori ahead of June 6 presidential elections.

Two new polls released Sunday and Monday showed Castillo, a little known schoolteacher from rural Peru, had lost almost his entire lead over Fujimori, a three-time contender for the presidency. The sol closed up 2.36%, its strongest daily performance since April 2016.

Castillo's surprise appearance on the ballot had rattled many investors and miners, cautious of a sharp left turn in the world's No. 2 copper producer, which will be electing its fifth president in the past five years after a constitutional crisis last year. The recent polls appeared to assuage some of their concerns. A survey from Peru's Company for Market Studies and Public Opinion (CPI) found Castillo's lead had shrunk to just 2.2 percentage points, compared to a 12.4 percentage point gap in the group's previous poll. The poll of 1,600 people was conducted between May 6-8, with a margin of error of 2.5%.

Another poll, published Sunday by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) put the gap between the two candidates at 6.2 percentage points, versus 20 points two weeks ago. On Friday, the international Datum reported that the advantage was five percentage points.

Castillo, who has pledged to redraft Peru's constitution to give the state a more dominant role in the economy, has recently moved to moderate his stance in some areas to help win over centrist and center-left voters. But Fujimori, the scion of a powerful political family whose father is an ex-president now in prison for corruption and human rights abuses, has ratcheted up her criticism of Castillo as a left-wing extremist who could jeopardize the Andean's nation's economic progress in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some states must wait as U.S. Treasury opens $350 bln in state-local COVID aid

The U.S. Treasury on Monday launched access to 350 billion in COVID-19 aid for state, local, tribal and territorial governments, but 30 states with faster-recovering employment are likely to see their funds split into two payments a year ap...

Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack

Americas biggest gasoline pipeline will not resume full operations for several more days due to a ransomware cyberattack blamed on a shadowy criminal network called DarkSide. The attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which carries nearly half th...

U.S. pipeline hackers say their aim is cash, not chaos

The ransomware gang accused of crippling the leading U.S. fuel pipeline operator said on Monday that it never meant to create havoc, an unusual statement that experts saw as a sign the cybercriminals scheme had gone awry. The FBI accused th...

Man charged with stabbing 2 Asian women pleads not guilty

A man charged with stabbing two women of Asian descent at a San Francisco bus stop last week pleaded not guilty Monday.A handcuffed Patrick Thompson, 54, was silent during the short court hearing. Public defender Eric Fleischaker entered th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021