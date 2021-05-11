Left Menu

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

The vaccine makers said they had started the process for full approval for those ages last week. Biden says unemployed offered jobs must take them or lose benefits U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday defended himself against critics who say expanded unemployment benefits offered in the COVID-19 relief bill passed in March are keeping Americans from taking new jobs.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 05:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 05:21 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New U.S. COVID weekly cases fall to lowest since September

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a fourth week in a row, dropping 17% last week to just under 290,000, the lowest weekly total since September, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. Deaths from COVID-19 fell 1.3% to 4,756 in the week ended May 9, the fewest deaths in a week since July.

U.S. pump prices head for highest since 2014 as hacked fuel pipeline shut

U.S. gasoline prices at the pump jumped 6 cents in the latest week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), and could soon be headed for the highest level since 2014 due to a cyber attack that shut down the country's biggest fuel pipeline system. Average U.S. pump prices increased 6 cents per gallon in the latest week to $2.967 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, the AAA said. An increase of 3 more cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014.

U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Canada of 4 AEGIS Combat Systems made by Lockheed Martin in a deal valued at up to $1.7 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday. The Pentagon said the sale of the powerful missile and radar systems to the NATO ally would "significantly improve" network-centric warfare capabilities for U.S. forces operating globally alongside Canada's.

Automated steering 'not available' on Texas road where Tesla crashed -NTSB

U.S. safety officials investigating the cause of a Tesla Model S crash that killed two men in Texas last month said on Monday that testing suggested the vehicle's automated steering system was "not available" on the road where the accident occurred. But the car's cruise-control function could still have been in operation, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in its preliminary report.

New York City to deploy more patrols in Times Square after shooting

More New York police officers will patrol Times Square after a shooting last weekend that injured three people, including a child, the mayor said on Monday as he sought to reassure visitors that the city is safe as it reopens after the yearlong coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the New York Police Department would add an unspecified number of officers from the Critical Response Command, one of the force's first lines of defense against a terrorist attack, to patrols in Times Square, a popular tourist attraction.

Some states must wait as U.S. Treasury opens $350 billion in state-local COVID aid

The U.S. Treasury on Monday launched access to $350 billion in COVID-19 aid for state, local, tribal and territorial governments, but 30 states with faster-recovering employment are likely to see their funds split into two payments a year apart. The Treasury released new guidance on uses of the aid, timing it based on unemployment and prohibiting states from using it to offset tax cuts.

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for children 12 to 15

U.S. regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly. The vaccine has been available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) to people as young as 16 in the United States. The vaccine makers said they had started the process for full approval for those ages last week.

Biden says unemployed offered jobs must take them or lose benefits

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday defended himself against critics who say expanded unemployment benefits offered in the COVID-19 relief bill passed in March are keeping Americans from taking new jobs. Biden said the administration will remind U.S. states this week that any unemployed American offered a comparable job must take it or risk losing unemployment benefits. He is also directing the U.S. Labor Department to work with states to reinstate requirements that those receiving unemployment benefits must demonstrate they are actively looking for work.

Top U.S. House Republican sets Wednesday vote for Cheney ouster

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives has set a Wednesday date for the chamber's 212 Republican members to vote on removing Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney from her leadership post. The vote, announced by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a letter to colleagues on Monday, is likely to result in the ouster of Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump in January and has repeatedly criticized the former president's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

U.S. House panel to take up Postal Service reform measures

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday will consider a pair of bills to reform the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service, a document seen by Reuters shows. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democrat who chairs the panel, circulated draft legislation earlier this year to address some key USPS financial issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada urges vigilance for travelers to Israel amid unrest

Toronto Canada, May 11 ANISputnik Canada is urging its citizens in Israel and those planning to travel to the Middle Eastern nation to take additional precautions amid escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, Global Affairs Ca...

US: Man faces domestic terror probe tied to racist extremism

A Southern California man with ties to the white supremacy movement is the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation, federal authorities wrote in court documents.The probe came to light in documents filed Friday in a separate case char...

U.S. unions lodge first Mexico labor grievance under new NAFTA

U.S. unions on Monday filed the first labor rights petition against Mexico under a new regional trade pact, vying to bring a complaint against an auto parts company on the border that they say has denied workers the right to independent rep...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EUs Borrell says Iran nuclear talks moving to crucial stageNegotiations in Vienna between world powers and Iran are moving into a crucial stage and the next few weeks will be critical to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021