Left Menu

Cong misleading people, creating panic in fight against COVID-19:Nadda to Sonia Gandhi

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading people and creating false panic in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and alleged that the conduct of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness.Nadda wrote a four-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, a day after the Congress Working Committee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 11:40 IST
Cong misleading people, creating panic in fight against COVID-19:Nadda to Sonia Gandhi

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of ''misleading'' people and creating ''false panic'' in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and alleged that the conduct of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will be remembered for ''duplicity and pettiness''.

Nadda wrote a four-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, a day after the Congress Working Committee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis. The BJP president also accused Congress leaders, including a chief minister, of trying to actively create vaccine hesitancy during the once-in-a-century pandemic. Under Modi, the fight against the pandemic is driven by unwavering belief in science, support to innovation, trust in COVID warriors and cooperative federalism, he said. Nadda said he is saddened but not surprised by the conduct of the Congress during these challenging times. The CWC had said that Modi must ''atone for his mistakes'' and serve the people instead of carrying on with his ''personal agenda'' oblivious to the sufferings all around.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forestry firm Stora Enso to supply Diageo pulp for paper whisky bottles

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso said on Tuesday it would start supplying pulp for sustainable packaging company Pulpex, a research and development venture of British beverage maker Diageo.Stora Enso and Pulpex will also work together to bu...

Rajnath Singh to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital in Lucknow today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO in Lucknow today. In a tweet, the minister informed that he would also visit the COVID-dedica...

IPL 2021: Some senior Indian guys don't like being restricted, but felt safe, says MI fielding coach Pamment

Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment has said he felt safe inside the bio-secure environment in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Pamment, who arrived in New Zealand on Saturday, following the suspension of the cash-rich league, sa...

UP: Case registered against 35 SP leaders for violating COVID norms in Unnao

A case has been registered against 35 Samajwadi Party SP leaders here for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a meeting without taking permission from the administration, police said on Tuesday.Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi She...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021