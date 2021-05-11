MK Stalin takes oath as MLA in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin on Tuesday sworn in as an MLA at the Tamil Nadu Assembly in Chennai. Earlier on Friday, he took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan.

He was administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Along with Stalin, 33 other ministers from his party also took the oath. The names include 19 former ministers and 15 new faces. There are two women among the newly sworn-in ministers. DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress. (ANI)

