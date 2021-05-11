Left Menu

Senior IAS officer Samir Sinha appointed Assam CM's Principal Secy

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:45 IST
Senior IAS officer Samir Kumar Sinha has been appointed the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, an official order said.

Sinha was the principal secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department. The 1994 batch IAS officer, known to be a confidante of Sarma was relieved of his duties from the Health and Family Welfare as well as Transformation and Development departments.

Sinha will, however, continue to function as the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department and Additional Principal Resident Commissioner of Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, the order said.

Paban Kumar Borthakur who was Additional Chief Secretary to former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been transferred to the Transformation and Development and Cultural Affairs Departments, an order issued by the Personnel Department on Monday night said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and 13 other ministers of the NDA took oath on Monday.

The BJP alliance is the first non-Congress government in the state to win the elections for the second consecutive term.

