Left Menu

COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi urges people to provide helping hand to needy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to provide a helping hand to the needy in these distressing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.He said this while asking them to join the SpeakUpToSaveLives campaign to strengthen the fight against coronavirus.He also shared an over one-minute video showing shortage of oxygen, ventilators, ICU beds and vaccines and people scrambling to get them.Our country needs a helping hand in these distressing times. Lets all do our bit to save lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:05 IST
COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi urges people to provide helping hand to needy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to provide a helping hand to the needy in these distressing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this while asking them to join the 'SpeakUpToSaveLives' campaign to strengthen the fight against coronavirus.

He also shared an over one-minute video showing shortage of oxygen, ventilators, ICU beds and vaccines and people scrambling to get them.

''Our country needs a helping hand in these distressing times. Let's all do our bit to save lives. Join the campaign #SpeakUpToSaveLives and strengthen our fight against Corona,'' he said in a tweet.

The Congress has set up a control room at the All India Congress Committee headquarters and Pradesh Congress Committee offices to help people. The party has been arranging oxygen, beds and essential medicines for those in need while it has also called for free vaccination for all in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dave Bautista joins Daniel Craig for 'Knives Out 2'

In the first big casting to filmmaker Rian Johnsons upcoming sequel to Knives Out, Hollywood star Dave Bautista is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment, which Netflix recently landed the rights too in a monumental deal. Deadline...

EU says willing to give AstraZeneca more time for vaccine deliveries

The European Union is willing to see its COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca fulfilled three months later than agreed, providing the company delivers 120 million doses by the end of June, a lawyer representing the bloc said on Tuesda...

Foreigners return to Mount Everest as Nepal battles second COVID-19 wave

Foreigners climbed Mount Everest for the first time since Nepals government reopened the mountain after it was shut last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite recent coronavirus cases at its base camp.Thirty-eight climbers including te...

Video analysis playing a major part in our preparations for Olympics, says defender Amit Rohidas

Indian hockey team defender Amit Rohidas, who is currently training with the mens senior core group at the Sports Authority of India SAI, centre in Bangalore, feels video analysis has been playing a massive part for the team in terms of pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021