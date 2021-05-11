Left Menu

Rahul attacks PM on Covid situation, asks him to remove tinted glasses     '

PM, take off those rose tinted glasses through which nothing is seen except the Central Vista, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.The former Congress president also asked people to join the SpeakUpToSaveLives campaign to strengthen the fight against COVID-19, and urged them to provide a helping hand to the needy in these distressing times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:24 IST
Rahul attacks PM on Covid situation, asks him to remove tinted glasses     '

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid situation in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he should remove his rose tinted glasses through which he can see nothing but the Central Vista project.

The Congress has been demanding that the project, including a new Parliament building and a new residence for the prime minister, be dropped and the money be used on improving medical facilities and infrastructure in the country. ''Countless dead bodies flowing in the rivers. Miles of lines in hospitals. Robbed people of their right to life. PM, take off those rose tinted glasses through which nothing is seen except the Central Vista,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Congress president also asked people to join the 'SpeakUpToSaveLives' campaign to strengthen the fight against COVID-19, and urged them to provide a helping hand to the needy in “these distressing times”. Gandhi shared a video of a little over a minute on the shortage of oxygen, ventilators, ICU beds and vaccines and people scrambling to get them.

The Congress has set up a control room at the All India Congress Committee headquarters and Pradesh Congress Committee offices to help people.

The party has been arranging oxygen, beds and essential medicines for those in need and has also called for free vaccination for all in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-New German climate targets due on Wednesday

The German cabinet is due to agree on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs on Wednesday and probably bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation currently set at 2038. A draft law, seen by Reuters httpswww.reuters.comb...

There's enough depth in squad: Parthiv feels India has 'covered all bases' ahead of WTC final

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel lavished praise on the recently picked squad for the World Test Championship WTC final against New Zealand, slated to be played in June. The BCCI has named a 20-member squad two subject to fi...

29 new COVID cases at IIT Jodhpur

Twenty-nine people, including 25 students, tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Jodhpur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases at the campus to 225, authorities said.The report for the new 29 cases at the institute came out on Monday ...

Active COVID cases down by over 30,000 in 24 hours first time in 61 days: Health ministry

The total active COVID-19 cases in the country dipped to 37,15,221 on Tuesday with a net decline of 30,016 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.The total reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021