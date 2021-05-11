Left Menu

Vatican warns US bishops over get-tough Communion proposals

A few days later, Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego published an essay saying such an initiative will bring tremendously destructive consequences. Ladarias letter was dated May 7. It was first reported Monday by Catholic News Service and the Jesuit magazine America.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:45 IST
Vatican warns US bishops over get-tough Communion proposals
Representative Image Image Credit : Wikipedia

The head of the Vatican's doctrine office is warning US bishops to deliberate carefully and minimise divisions before proceeding with a possible plan to rebuke Roman Catholic politicians such as President Joe Biden for receiving Communion even though they support abortion rights.

The strong words of caution came in a letter from Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, addressed to Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The USCCB will convene for a national meeting June 16, with plans to vote on drafting a document on the Communion issue.

There is division among the bishops, with some pressing for Biden and other Catholic public figures to be excluded from Communion over their abortion stance, and other bishops warning that such a move would be politically polarizing.

Ladaria, in his letter, said any new policy "requires that dialogue occurs in two stages: first among the bishops themselves, and then between bishops and Catholic pro-choice politicians within their jurisdictions." Even then, Ladaria advised, the bishops should seek unanimous support within their ranks for any national policy, lest it become "a source of discord rather than unity within the episcopate and the larger church in the United States." Ladaria made several other points that could complicate the plans of bishops pressing for tough action: — He said any new statement should not be limited to Catholic political leaders but broadened to encompass all churchgoing Catholics in regard to their worthiness to receive Communion.

— He questioned the USCCB policy identifying abortion as "the preeminent" moral issue, saying it would be misleading if any new document ''were to give the impression that abortion and euthanasia alone constitute the only grave matters of Catholic moral and social teaching that demand the fullest accountability on the part of Catholics." — He said that if the U.S. bishops pursue a new policy, they should confer with bishops' conferences in other countries "both to learn from one another and to preserve unity in the universal church." — He said any new policy could not override the authority of individual bishops to make decisions on who can receive Communion in their dioceses. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., has made clear that Biden is welcome to receive Communion at churches in the archdiocese.

Among the leaders of the campaign to rebuke Biden is Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, who recently issued a pastoral letter arguing that Catholic politicians who support abortion rights should not receive Communion. A few days later, Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego published an essay saying such an initiative "will bring tremendously destructive consequences." Ladaria's letter was dated May 7. It was first reported Monday by Catholic News Service and the Jesuit magazine America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish court, state institutions evacuated on day of FX mortgage sitting

The buildings of Polish state institutions including the Supreme Court were evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, the institutions and media said, the day the courts Civil Chamber is due to issue guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.The p...

UP: Cop sent to Police Lines for not wearing mask

An in-charge of a police outpost has been sent to the Police Lines here for not wearing a mask, officials said on Tuesday.Police sources said that on Monday, Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh was inspecting the coronavirus curfew situat...

FACTBOX-New German climate targets due on Wednesday

The German cabinet is due to agree on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs on Wednesday and probably bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation currently set at 2038. A draft law, seen by Reuters httpswww.reuters.comb...

There's enough depth in squad: Parthiv feels India has 'covered all bases' ahead of WTC final

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel lavished praise on the recently picked squad for the World Test Championship WTC final against New Zealand, slated to be played in June. The BCCI has named a 20-member squad two subject to fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021