PM Modi speaks with Lotay Tshering; thanks Bhutan for support in wake of COVID pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Tuesday as the two leaders noted that the coronavirus crisis has further highlighted the special friendship between the two countries.

The Bhutanese prime minister expressed solidarity with the government and the people of India in their efforts against the recent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his sincere thanks to the people and the government of Bhutan for their good wishes and support, it said.

He also appreciated the leadership of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in managing Bhutan's fight against the pandemic, and extended his best wishes to the prime minister for the continuing efforts.

The leaders noted that the present crisis situation has served to further highlight the special friendship between India and Bhutan, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, shared cultural heritage, and strong people to people links, the statement said.

