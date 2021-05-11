Left Menu

AP govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of 11 COVID victims

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:57 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of 11 Covid-19 patients, who died in a hospital in Tirupati due to problem in oxygen supply.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this during a videoconference with district Collectors.

Eleven Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Ruia hospital late on Monday night.

There was a five-minute lag in reloading liquid medical oxygen, which caused the pressure to drop, resulting in the deaths, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan had said.

Meanwhile, a team of engineers from the Eastern Naval Command of Indian Navy visited Ruia Hospital to inspect the oxygen supply system and suggestive corrective measures, if any.

All opposition parties came down heavily on the state government, squarely blaming it for causing the death of 11 Covid-19 patients.

They called the deaths ''government murders'' and demanded that the Chief Minister step down if he could not protect people's lives.

