Moscow proposes strategic stability discussion at possible Putin-Biden talks -Lavrov

Moscow proposes strategic stability discussion at possible Putin-Biden talks -LavrovReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:05 IST
Moscow has proposed discussing strategic stability at a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Lavrov said Moscow was still waiting for answers from Washington on a proposed summit between the two leaders.
