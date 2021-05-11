Left Menu

U.S. Senate Democrats aim to expand voting as Republicans seek to rein it in

The bill faces long odds in the Senate, where 10 Republicans would have to join with Democrats for it to pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it would "strengthen our democracy, increase transparency in our campaign finance system and make it easier for all Americans to vote." Republicans have blasted it as a federal takeover of state elections. "Democrats’ partisan power-grab 'election reform' bill is not about voting rights.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:30 IST
U.S. Senate Democrats aim to expand voting as Republicans seek to rein it in

Democrats in the U.S. Senate hope on Tuesday to advance sweeping election reform legislation making it easier for Americans to cast ballots, despite intense opposition from Republicans, many of whom support new restrictive voting rules at the state level.

The 886-page bill would expand mail-in voting that was used widely in last year's presidential election because of the coronavirus pandemic and would lengthen the hours of in-person balloting. The bill faces long odds in the Senate, where 10 Republicans would have to join with Democrats for it to pass.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it would "strengthen our democracy, increase transparency in our campaign finance system and make it easier for all Americans to vote." Republicans have blasted it as a federal takeover of state elections.

"Democrats’ partisan power-grab 'election reform' bill is not about voting rights. It’s about letting Washington Democrats control the terms of political debate and all 50 states’ election laws," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter on Monday. A similar bill was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in March by a vote of 220-210, with no Republican support.

The Democrats' effort comes as Republican former President Donald Trump continues to insist falsely that the 2020 election was stolen from him through massive voter fraud, a claim that has been shot down in multiple courts as well as by state and federal election officials. Republicans nationwide have taken up his cause. Last week, Florida enacted new limits on voting by mail and using ballot drop boxes. Texas also is in the process of approving new controls.

That follows Georgia's enactment in March of a far-reaching Republican election law bill that includes a prohibition on offering food or water to voters waiting in long lines. A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll found in March that 81% of adults said it was "very" or "somewhat" important that the government make it easier for people to vote. But the same poll also showed that 74% found it equally important that new limits on voting be imposed to protect elections from fraud.

Experts say election fraud is extremely rare in the United States. The House and Senate bills go beyond election reforms by attempting to end the partisan way in which congressional districts are drawn and curbing "dark money" campaign contributions that obscure the identity of donors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bachchan says he has donated Rs 15 cr towards COVID-19 relief work

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said he has pledged at least Rs 15 crore till date in Indias fight against the coronavirus pandemic and will not hesitate to contribute more from his personal funds if the need arises.Less than a day after the ...

Soccer-Real Madrid injury nightmare continues as Mendy ruled out for season

Real Madrids injury crisis dragged on when left back Ferland Mendy was on Tuesday ruled out for the rest of the season with a shin problem, leaving coach Zinedine Zidane without all four of his first choice defenders. A medical report publi...

Suez Canal chief says southern stretch to be expanded

The Suez Canal Authority SCA plans to expand and deepen the southern stretch of the waterway where a container ship became jammed and blocked traffic for six days in March, Chairman Osama Rabie said in a televised address on Tuesday.Rabie p...

Cologne hires Baumgart as coach from next season

Cologne hired Steffen Baumgart as coach for next season on Tuesday even with the clubs place in the Bundesliga uncertain.Baumgart agreed to a two-year contract following four years with Paderborn.Baumgart oversaw back-to-back promotions to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021