Yediyurappa urges people to support Karnataka govt to control COVID-19 spread

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday urged the people to support the Karnataka government to control COVID-19 spread in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:34 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday urged the people to support the Karnataka government to control COVID-19 spread in the state. "The COVID is coming to under control from yesterday. If people will support us, it will be helpful. COVID-19 cases are more in Karnataka, death cases have also increased than we expected. Against this backdrop, we have imposed strict restrictions. People can buy whatever they want from 6 am to 10 am. I request people to co-operate with us to control COVID-19," Yediyurappa told ANI.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us all sort of support to the state government amid the COVID-19 crises. "In the morning, we have received 120 MT of oxygen in 'Oxygen Express'. If it comes like this, there will be no problem. I am in touch with union leaders. I spoke with the Prime Minister himself. Basavaraj Bommai and the Home Minister had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had assured us all sort of support," said Yediyurappa.

"We have not thought of any special package, let COVID-19 come to control we will think later about it," he added. Earlier, the first "Oxygen Express" to Karnataka, carrying 120 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen reached the city this morning.

Karnataka on Monday reported 39,305 COVID-19 cases and 596 deaths, the health department said. The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday. The cumulative caseload reached 19,73,683 including 19,372 deaths. At present, there are 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative recoveries to 13,83,285. (ANI)

