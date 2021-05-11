Mizoram: Lalduhoma takes oath as MLA

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was sworn in as a new legislator on Tuesday.

Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo administered the oath to Lalduhoma during a function held at the Assembly annexe building.

The swearing-in function was held under strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Home Minister Lalchamliana, School Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte, Congress legislature party leader Zodintluanga Ralte and some MLAs from Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress and the BJP, besides three Independent MLAs attended the function.

In the 40-member assembly, the ruling MNF has 27 members, Congress has five, and the BJP and ZPM have one member each, according to the Speaker.

Besides, there are six Independent MLAs, he said.

Lalduhoma, who won the Serchhip assembly seat in the assembly polls held in November 2018, was disqualified by the Speaker under the anti-defection law in November 2020.

This necessitated the bypoll to the Serchhip seat on April 17, which was won by him as a ZPM candidate.

Lalduhoma is the first MLA to win the elections on ZPM's symbol after the party obtained registration from the Election Commission in July 2019. The other six ZPM MLAs fought as Independents in the 2018 elections.

