Polish court to start FX mortgage hearing after evacuation

The evacuations came just before the court was due to issue an opinion on how banks should settle with clients who took out mortgages in foreign currencies, mainly Swiss francs, and as the Chief Executive of state-run lender PKO BP unexpectedly resigned. Polish media reported that workers at the National Council of the Judiciary also had to leave the building.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:55 IST
Poland's Supreme Court will start a much-anticipated hearing on foreign currency mortgages at 1100 GMT, it said on Twitter on Tuesday, after the court and other state institutions were evacuated due to bomb threats. Polish state-run news channel TVP Info reported on its website that around 40 locations in Warsaw had been evacuated.

The press office of the Supreme Audit Office said on Twitter that its headquarters and some offices around the country had been evacuated due to a bomb threat. The evacuations came just before the court was due to issue an opinion on how banks should settle with clients who took out mortgages in foreign currencies, mainly Swiss francs, and as the Chief Executive of state-run lender PKO BP unexpectedly resigned.

Polish media reported that workers at the National Council of the Judiciary also had to leave the building. The court had earlier said on Twitter that it had received an email saying an explosive had been placed in the building and also posted a picture of it on Twitter.

"There is a bomb in your building, it will explode exactly at midday you are all going to eat dirt for what you did to me," read the copy of the email from a Gmail user calling themselves Kamil Razzputin. The National Council of the Judiciary could not immediately be reached for comment. The police declined to comment.

Postponed twice before, Tuesday's Supreme Court hearing will set out how courts should treat key issues in foreign exchange loan cases, such as whether banks can charge interest on a loan with a clause deemed to be abusive and when banks can claim the reimbursement of money. Thousands of Polish borrowers took out mortgages in Swiss francs more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but faced higher costs when the zloty slumped. Many have decided to take the banks to court.

