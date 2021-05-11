Left Menu

Ramp up Covaxin production, transfer manufacturing tech to those interested in developing it:AP CM to Centre

PTI | Vja | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:34 IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the Centre to direct Bharat Biotech and ICMR-NIV to transfer the Covaxin manufacturing technology and provide the viral strain to ''whoever is interested and capable of manufacturing the vaccine'' so that the production could be ramped up.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagan claimed that the present total manufacturing capacity of Covaxin did not cater to the country's requirements.

''It may take several months to get all vaccinated at this pace. Please explore the possibility of involving all such production firms and enable them with the technology, intellectual property rights to deliver the vaccine as quickly and as affordable as possible,'' the Chief Minister said.

''Anyone who can manufacture or is interested in manufacturing the vaccine should be encouraged to do so in the larger public interest. Entire manufacturing capacity should be mobilized and put to use in this testing times,'' Jagan added.

He said the Prime Minister's intervention on these suggestions, and if implemented, would go a long way in encouraging the manufacturers and accelerate the supply of vaccines.

The Chief Minister said ''we are not able to vaccinate our population at large'' due to short supply of vaccines though the state demonstrated its capacity to inoculate six lakh people per day.

''I look forward to your favorable orders in this matter,'' Jagan told the Prime Minister.

