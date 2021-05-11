Left Menu

Delhi will float global tender for coronavirus vaccine: Manish Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:41 IST
Delhi will float global tender for coronavirus vaccine: Manish Sisodia
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government will float a global tender for procuring coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, as the city government grapples with a shortage of doses.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre was ''forcing'' state governments to invite global tenders for vaccine procurement.

The Central government wants the states to compete and fight with each other in the international market for vaccines, Sisodai alleged. Sisodia also demanded the Centre to launch a nationwide COVID vaccination drive on the line of pulse polio campaign.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over vaccine shortage, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.

AAP leader Atishi had also said Monday the Delhi government will have to close vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening if its stocks are not replenished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Two Schalke players sidelined with coronavirus, Hertha game to proceed

Two Schalke 04 players are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 but their delayed Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday will take place as scheduled, the club said on Tuesday. The game had been delayed last month after...

Sikkim reports 8 COVID deaths, 241 new cases

Sikkim on Tuesday registered eight COVID-19 fatalities, the highest in a single day so far, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease to 177, an official said.The states caseload also went up to 10,165 after 241 people tested pos...

Paytm Foundation donates oxygen generation plant, 100 concentrators to Gujarat

To meet the rising oxygen demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Paytm Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen generation plant to Gujarat.While the plant will be set up at the main civil hospital in...

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use.The question, in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021