COVID: Sachin Pilot opens new Twitter account to help the needy

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has started a new Twitter account to provide relief to the needy amid the coronavirus crisis.The account pilotwithpeople, managed by his team, is receiving nearly 300 to 400 requests daily.We had been doing relief work with the help of various people and volunteers for the past several days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:05 IST
Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has started a new Twitter account to provide relief to the needy amid the coronavirus crisis.

The account @pilotwithpeople, managed by his team, is receiving nearly 300 to 400 requests daily.

“We had been doing relief work with the help of various people and volunteers for the past several days. New Twitter handle was created a couple of days back so that people could approach easily and the work could be channelled properly,” a team member said. Mahesh Sharma, a Congress leader who is looking after the arrangements, said the team members are working at division and district-levels and arranging beds, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, food and accommodation for the needy. “Most requests are coming from Jaipur and they are being addressed,” he added. People are being motivated not to hoard oxygen cylinders unnecessarily so that the resources could be used equitably. He said a team of 15 doctors is also providing free consultation online.

